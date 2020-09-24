Nancy A. (Peckham) Sisson, 84, of Girard, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on March 15, 1936, a daughter of the late Glenn and Dorothy (Schuster) Peckham.
She was a fourth-generation Girardite whose family settled in Girard in the 1850s and owned the first florist and nursery business in the area, designing and maintaining the original Erie Extension Canal Gardens.
She graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1954. During her high school years, she worked at Shumaker Photography in Girard as an assistant photographer. After graduation, she married James K. "Jim" Sisson on March 25, 1955 and settled down to raise her family, which was always the most important part of her life. Nancy was always Jim's "Beautiful Wife."
She would further her formal education later in life and attended Erie Business School and Erie County Vo-Tech School to study Accounting.
Nancy worked at Career Concepts and at various agencies as clerical and office help. She also worked at Copes Vulcan, Reed Manufacturing and Westminster Manufacturing in various office positions.
One of Nancy's favorite jobs for many years was being the head cook, chief bottle-washer, facilities manager and person in charge of merry-making for GECAC at the Senior Center in Battles School in Girard. She had so much fun spending time and providing good food and companionship for the senior patrons there.
Nancy loved to cook and bake, and those who had the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of her labor, judged her a most excellent cook. She always welcomed extra guests to the dinner or picnic table and no one ever left hungry. Nancy was a big proponent of preparing fresh food, grew most of her own fruit and vegetables and carried on major canning operations in her kitchen every summer and fall. She enjoyed hosting large family dinners and picnics jam-packed with food, games and walks to the 'crick', ending the day with a bonfire.
Nancy also enjoyed sitting on their big front porch and visiting with friends, listening to music, playing games with her kids and grandkids, playing cards with her family and also her "Shaky Shufflers" friends, was a prolific reader and loved cheering on the Penn State football team. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed her many beautifully landscaped gardens. She always looked forward to our annual "Girls' Weekend," spending time with the ladies of the family. Although she demonstrated a good work ethic that was taught to her children and she kept to a list of common sense rules and respect, Nancy was a fan of having fun!
Nancy kept the home fires burning, sometimes taking on very non-traditional roles supporting the homestead and farm. She supported Jim in his coaching and community endeavors over the years and was one of the biggest fans of his players and teams.
How can you condense someone's life in a few paragraphs? She meant so much to so many and she just enjoyed the heck out of life!
Nancy will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Valerie (Jack Pesta) of Girard, Diane (Michael Legeza) of Conneaut, Ohio, and Pamela (Chuck Stevens) of Albion, Pa.; her three sons, Darrel (Tina Lovell) Sisson of Edinboro, Pa., Lawrence "Larry" (Wendy Richards) Sisson of Albion, and Robert "Bob" Sisson (Julie Sanders) of Girard; her sister, Donna Moodie of Girard, her sister-in-law, Patricia Raffensberger of Girard; her brother-in-law, David (Emily "Mimi" Martini) Sisson of Destin, Fla., 16 grandchildren, Daniel (Laura Novosel), Kimberly (Matt Kelly) and Victoria Pesta, Jebediah, Hunter and Sarah Legeza, Taylor and RJ Sisson, Makenna, Kelli and Carter Stevens, Hannah, Kacie Jo and Ethan Sisson, Anna and Nicholas Sisson; one great-granddaughter, Daphne Pesta; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Western Reserve for their excellent care and guidance this past month.
Calling hours and services will be privately held by the family due to the covid pandemic. A Memorial Service will held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Platea Volunteer Fire Company, 10012 Maple Avenue, Girard, PA 16417.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. E., Girard.
