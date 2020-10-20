October 13, 1936 – October 18, 2020
Paul J. Serrins was born on October 13, 1936, in the Titusville Hospital to David and Ruth (Siegall) Serrins.
He attended Titusville public schools and Penn State University. He served in the United States Army. He married and started his family in Titusville with Adele "Susi" Snitzer, and began working in the family business, Serrins Auto Parts. By the late 1960s, Paul had assumed leadership of Serrins Auto Parts and later expanded the business into places like Union City, Corry, Warren, Meadville, Franklin and Waterford. Paul remarried and spent many happy years between Titusville, Erie, and south Florida with his adoring wife, BJ Zonna-Serrins. He led Serrins Auto Parts until the late 1980s before selling his share to his business partners, moving on to a career as a financial advisor, which he continued until his death.
Paul was taught to play piano at an early age by the Sisters of St. Titus Catholic Church. Playing piano became one of his greatest lifelong joys. In the mid-1950s, he played in a Gabe Garland Band, touring the eastern seaboard. He played at home and in public continuously throughout his life. If Paul walked into a room and saw a piano, he would sit down and try to play it. Anywhere. He was an avid golfer and loved to socialize and spend time at the local lodge, lounge, or restaurant.
Paul was active in synagogue membership at Brith Shalom in Erie, Pa. and Temple Beth David in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He was an excellent Hebrew reader and performed the Mitzvah of chanting the Haftorah several times per year.
He is predeceased by his parents, David and Ruth, sister Rita, former spouse Susi, beloved spouse BJ, and stepdaughter Kym.
He is survived by his four children, Nina, Mitzi, Debra, David and their spouses; two stepchildren, RJ and Craig; seven grandchildren Jonah, Alissa, Ezra, Hannah, Tia, Lillith and Chiara; and four step-grandchildren Xavier, Quentin, Bella and Gigi.
