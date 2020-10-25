Retta B. Shellhammer Ellenberger, 95, formerly of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home. She was born in Spring Church, Pa., on February 24, 1925, a daughter of the late Frederick and Bertha Bittner Shellhammer.
Retta was a devoted mother and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and baking. She was a former member of the Eastway Lanes Mixed Bowling League.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Melvin F. Ellenberger; three grandchildren, Angela Perezchica, Donald Perezchica, and Kimberly Morey; one great-grandchild, Julian Ray Fisher; and many brothers and sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Marsha Fisher and her husband, Raymond Jr., of Erie and Barbara Perezchica and her husband, Martin, of California; one son, Donald Arner and his wife, Susan, of Erie; nine grandchildren, Kimberly and Retta Perezchica, Jeffrey Morey, Donald and Nicholas Arner, Melanie Carey, Raymond Fisher III, and Christopher and Toni Marie Fisher; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers and sisters; her brother-in-law, Kenny Ellenberger of Punxsutawney; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens. All Erie County Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.
Memorial contributions can be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
.