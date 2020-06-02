Richard Dick Palmer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Palmer, 83, was born on March 6, 1937 and passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence in Jacksonville, Fla. Dick was the son of Thecla and Donald Palmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Johnson Palmer and his brother David Palmer, Ph.D.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Dunning of Jacksonville, Fla.; his son, Christopher (Sandra) Palmer of Albion, Pa.; sisters Carol DiPanfilo and Sister Colette Palmer, SSJ, of Erie; and his brother Douglas (Dottie) Palmer of Tullahoma, Tenn.; four grandsons, Nicholas and Matthew Dunning, and Daniel (Darcie) and Timothy Palmer.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory in Jacksonville, Fla.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved