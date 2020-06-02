Richard "Dick" Palmer, 83, was born on March 6, 1937 and passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence in Jacksonville, Fla. Dick was the son of Thecla and Donald Palmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Johnson Palmer and his brother David Palmer, Ph.D.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Dunning of Jacksonville, Fla.; his son, Christopher (Sandra) Palmer of Albion, Pa.; sisters Carol DiPanfilo and Sister Colette Palmer, SSJ, of Erie; and his brother Douglas (Dottie) Palmer of Tullahoma, Tenn.; four grandsons, Nicholas and Matthew Dunning, and Daniel (Darcie) and Timothy Palmer.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory in Jacksonville, Fla.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 2, 2020.