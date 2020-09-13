Richard Henry Bensink, 92, of North East was taken in God's arms on Thursday, September 10, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on December 19, 1927 in French Creek, N.Y. to Henry Chris and Jennie (Carter) Bensink.
Richard was a lifelong resident of North East; he attended school in various one-room schoolhouses throughout North East. He was a member of the First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, building committee chair and various other positions. He formerly owned a roofing and siding business in North East; and also was employed by Charlie's Boat Livery, The North East Borough, and was in commercial construction for Whipple & Allen, as well as Austin Construction Companies until his retirement from Carpenter's Union local 420.
He served in the United States Marine Corps from January 1946 until July 1949, than with the Army National Guard from July 1949 until November 1952, where he deployed to Korea as the NCOIC of a supply transportation company in charge of moving various supplies to the front lines.
Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman, and member of the Grape City Gun Club, where he earned the honors as Northwestern PA small-bore champion. He loved tending to his garden and his nut trees, traveling throughout the United States, wintering in Florida with Janice for many years and relaxing on his patio talking to his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Jay Phelps, brother Joah Bensink, sister Ila Bensink, in-laws, Karl and Ruth Shreve, sister and brother-in-law Evert & Joyce (Shreve) Clint, sister-in-law Nancy (Ognabean) Shreve, sons-in-law Kenneth P. Filer and Fred McGalliard, and step-grandson Trey Filer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Janice Mae (Shreve) Bensink, daughters Marjorie Mcgalliard Steiner (Ed) of San Jose, Calif., Marcia (Bensink) Filer of Lawrence Park, Pa., son Robert Bensink (Lauren) of Virginia Beach, Va., niece Chris Bensink Prenatt (Todd) of Union City, Pa., and brother-in-law Thomas Shreve of Clinton, Miss. He is further survived by three grandchildren Rachel, Joshua and Aaron Bensink, step-granddaughter Tricia Moorhead (Merv) of Minneapolis, Minn., as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends and Family may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. until time of a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Robert Klecan. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 43 South Lake Street, North East, PA 16428. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
