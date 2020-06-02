Thomas A. Burke, 36, of North East, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May, 30 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie on April 20, 1984 a son of Judith Wright Burke and the late Wilbert Burke.
Thomas graduated from General McLane High School in 2003 and served in the United States Air Force Reserves for six years. He worked various jobs in many different fields and was a very talented musician, especially playing the guitar. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Judith Wright, and his paternal grandparents, Tom and Bernadette Burke.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his fiance, Holly Schaefer, of Fairview; his stepson whom he considered his own, Corbin; one brother, Robert Burke and his girlfriend, Amy Grzywinski, of Erie; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be private and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Thomas graduated from General McLane High School in 2003 and served in the United States Air Force Reserves for six years. He worked various jobs in many different fields and was a very talented musician, especially playing the guitar. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Judith Wright, and his paternal grandparents, Tom and Bernadette Burke.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his fiance, Holly Schaefer, of Fairview; his stepson whom he considered his own, Corbin; one brother, Robert Burke and his girlfriend, Amy Grzywinski, of Erie; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be private and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 2, 2020.