William C. "Will" Riley
1970 - 2020
William C. "Will" Riley, age 50, of Waterford, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 after a short illness.

Born in Meadville, Pa. on November 17, 1970, he was the son of Richard and Martha Sherman Riley, currently of Saegertown.

Will married Erinn M. Scott on October 19, 1997, and they have three daughters, Danielle Kincaid, Megan Riley and Natalie Riley, and one grandson, Seth Kincaid. Also surviving are four siblings, Richard Riley, Ronald Riley, Paula Jean Graham and Robin Crum, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Will was a wonderful husband and father; a caring friend who was always willing to help others. He was well-loved and will be greatly missed. Will enjoyed being in the woods and was an avid hunter. As an ASE certified auto mechanic, over the years he worked for Champion Ford, Firestone, Penske Auto Center, and McMillan's Auto.

Van Matre Funeral Home of Waterford is providing arrangements and condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
