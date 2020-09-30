Mr. John Evan Ellis, Jr.Mr. John Evan Ellis, Jr., 74, of Rossville, GA., died at home, with his wife, Norma, by his side, on September 19, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer.Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1 PM, EDT, in the Georgetown Cemetery with Dr. Kermit Soileau officiating and Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula, Alabama directing. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM, EDT, at the funeral home.Mr. Ellis was born on March 23, 1946 in Shellman, GA., son of the late John E. Ellis, Sr. and Mary Z. Webb. He attended school in Shellman through middle school before his family moved to Jacksonville, FL. In his late teens he moved west and San Diego, CA. was his home for many years. John's independent nature led him to work as a plumber, and later, he formed his own business in home maintenance and repair; until he found his life's work in trucking, as an owner and employee. Norma joined him as a team driver and working together, they traveled all over the U.S. until retirement in 2016. While living in Texas. John was a committed Christian and spread God's Word at every opportunity presented to him. "Gone Fishing" was his motto and a favorite pastime when time permitted. Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his parents; nephews Rusty J. Laminack and John H. Rambeck, and step-son Gregory Tetters.Survivors include his wife, Norma Lee Harville Ellis of Rossville, GA; step-sons James Hannah (Marcy) of McEwen, TN; Jeffery Tetters (Marcia) of Ringgold, GA; Phillip Tetters of Cumming, GA; and Bruce Tetters of Rossville GA; a brother, Felix A. Ellis (Phyllis) of La Mesa CA; and four sisters, Anne E. Buchanan of Gorman, TX; Betty J. Ellis of Georgetown, GA; Mary Joyce Nauta (Kenneth) of San Diego, CA; and Shirley A. Rambeck (Robin) of Xenia, OH; two nieces and two nephews; six great-nieces and seven great nephews; three step-granddaughters and five step-grandsons.