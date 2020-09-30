1/1
John Evan Ellis Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. John Evan Ellis, Jr.

Mr. John Evan Ellis, Jr., 74, of Rossville, GA., died at home, with his wife, Norma, by his side, on September 19, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1 PM, EDT, in the Georgetown Cemetery with Dr. Kermit Soileau officiating and Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula, Alabama directing. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM, EDT, at the funeral home.

Mr. Ellis was born on March 23, 1946 in Shellman, GA., son of the late John E. Ellis, Sr. and Mary Z. Webb. He attended school in Shellman through middle school before his family moved to Jacksonville, FL. In his late teens he moved west and San Diego, CA. was his home for many years. John's independent nature led him to work as a plumber, and later, he formed his own business in home maintenance and repair; until he found his life's work in trucking, as an owner and employee. Norma joined him as a team driver and working together, they traveled all over the U.S. until retirement in 2016. While living in Texas. John was a committed Christian and spread God's Word at every opportunity presented to him. "Gone Fishing" was his motto and a favorite pastime when time permitted. Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his parents; nephews Rusty J. Laminack and John H. Rambeck, and step-son Gregory Tetters.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Lee Harville Ellis of Rossville, GA; step-sons James Hannah (Marcy) of McEwen, TN; Jeffery Tetters (Marcia) of Ringgold, GA; Phillip Tetters of Cumming, GA; and Bruce Tetters of Rossville GA; a brother, Felix A. Ellis (Phyllis) of La Mesa CA; and four sisters, Anne E. Buchanan of Gorman, TX; Betty J. Ellis of Georgetown, GA; Mary Joyce Nauta (Kenneth) of San Diego, CA; and Shirley A. Rambeck (Robin) of Xenia, OH; two nieces and two nephews; six great-nieces and seven great nephews; three step-granddaughters and five step-grandsons.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Georgetown Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved