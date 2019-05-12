Carolyn A. Shorb



Hanover - Carolyn A. (Baker) Shorb, 84, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, PA.



Born on September 14, 1934, in East Berlin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Edna C. (Eisenhart) Baker. Carolyn was the loving wife of the late Glenn P. Shorb who passed away October 1, 2009 and with whom she shared fifty-five years of marriage.



Carolyn was a 1952 graduate of East Berlin High School. She attended Hanover First Church of God.



Carolyn was a housewife and enjoyed traveling extensively with her husband throughout the United States and Canada, visiting Alaska, Hawaii as well as all 50 states.



Carolyn is survived by her son, Kevin G. Shorb and wife Kathy of Hanover, PA; a sister-in-law, Joy Baker of Taylors, SC; nieces, Robin Norton and Jodi Olney; nephews, Bill Shorb, Thomas Shorb, Timothy Shorb, Daniel Shorb, and Joel Baker; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, C. Timothy Baker, who died in 2006.



A service to celebrate and remember Carolyn will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA., with her pastor, the Rev. Dan Thomas and nephew, Thomas Shorb officiating. Burial will be in Paradise Cemetery, Thomasville, PA. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Carolyn may be made to Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, PA 17331, or to The Brethren Home Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary