Dawn M. Miller
Hanover - Dawn M. Miller, 75, of Glenville, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.
Born September 20, 1944, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Lima A. (Mathias) Sterner. Dawn was the loving wife of Gary F. Miller with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
Dawn was a tavern owner, and owned and operated Dawn's Café in Hanover, PA, for 28 years.
Dawn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA. She was a member of AMVETS Post #22, the Hanover Eagles Aerie #1406, the Hanover Home Association, and the McSherrystown Moose.
Dawn enjoyed shopping, bird watching, lounging by the pool, riding with her husband Gary on his motorcycle, loved doing hair when she was younger, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her loving husband, Gary, Dawn is survived by her children, Carol L. Young of Hanover, PA, and Gary J. Miller of Chambersburg, PA; three grandchildren, Jessica Heiner, Heather Toomey, and Cory Miller; eight great-grandchildren, Dalton Heiner, Caden Heiner, Madison Toomey, Jaden Miller, Audrianna Toomey, Hunter Toomey, Jesilyn Toomey, and Kennedi Toomey; a brother, John Sterner, III; and two sisters, Karen Sutherland, and Marilyn Mathias.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.