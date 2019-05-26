Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Viewing
Monday, May 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5125 Grandview Road
Hanover, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald H. Becker


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald H. Becker Obituary
Donald H. Becker

Hanover - Donald H. Becker, 84, of Dover and formerly of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home.

Born on Saturday, August 25, 1934 in Hanover, he was a son of the late George H. and Mildred Sipling Becker. Donald was affectionately known as the "Domino King" as he enjoyed playing with dominoes. He would also enjoy drinking coffee at any hour of the day.

Survivors include six brothers, Warren T. Becker, John F. Becker, Barry B. Becker, Stanley E. Becker, James C. Becker and Russell L. Becker; five sisters, Gloria J. Hooper, Mildred C. Hertz, Dolores J. Martz, Rosemary P. Frey and Barbara A. Kopp; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George W. Becker; and a sister, Evelyn L. Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM Monday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. A prayer service will follow at 8 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now