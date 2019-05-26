Donald H. Becker



Hanover - Donald H. Becker, 84, of Dover and formerly of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home.



Born on Saturday, August 25, 1934 in Hanover, he was a son of the late George H. and Mildred Sipling Becker. Donald was affectionately known as the "Domino King" as he enjoyed playing with dominoes. He would also enjoy drinking coffee at any hour of the day.



Survivors include six brothers, Warren T. Becker, John F. Becker, Barry B. Becker, Stanley E. Becker, James C. Becker and Russell L. Becker; five sisters, Gloria J. Hooper, Mildred C. Hertz, Dolores J. Martz, Rosemary P. Frey and Barbara A. Kopp; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George W. Becker; and a sister, Evelyn L. Smith.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM Monday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. A prayer service will follow at 8 PM.



Memorial contributions may be made to a .



