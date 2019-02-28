Genevelyn Myers



Spring Grove - Genevelyn (Nev) L. (Becker) Myers, age 97, passed away on February 26, 2019 at Manor Care North in York where she was in therapy for a broken hip. She was the loving wife of the late George Myers.



Nevie was born in Melrose MD on October 21, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Paul J. and Grace P. (Geiman) Becker. She worked for P.H. Glatfelter in Spring Grove for 44 years. She had the distinction of being the last employee to count paper by hand at the papermill. She also helped in the family business, Becker's Grocery Store on N. Water Street in Spring Grove. She was a longtime member of Mount Zion United Church of Christ in Spring Grove.



She is survived by her brother Charles P. Becker of Spring Grove; her niece Christine Mummert and husband Bill of Spring Grove; her great nephew Tyler Mummert and wife Sharon of Hanover, and her great niece Sally Doron and husband Bill of Hanover. She is also survived by her great-great nieces Carrie Doron, Jenna Shearer and husband Ben, and Anna Doron and her great great nephew, Will Doron. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen Becker in 2013.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 2:00 pm at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Bill Mummert officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover following the service. A viewing will be held on Friday from 1-2 pm at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover PA 17331.



Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 28, 2019