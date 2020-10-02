Jean E. Conrad Huff
Hanover - Jean E. Conrad Huff, 89, wife of Richard L. Huff, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Thursday, August 6, 1931 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Treva Lynart Hartlaub. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Harold L. Conrad, to whom she was married for 25 years before he died in 1979; and a son, Bryan Conrad. Jean was a 1949 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her many years service at The Victory Restaurant and Weis Markets, from which she retired.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 38 years, Richard, are four children, David J. Conrad, Susan E. (Jeff) Gross, all of McSherrystown, Kenneth P. (Linda) Conrad, and Scott (Pam) Conrad, all of Hanover; six step-children, Jeanne Swain of Hampstead, MD, Judith (Kevin) Starner of Hanover, Allen (Becky Rice) Huff of Spring Grove, Jane Warner, Jill (Carl) King and Janice Farley, all of Hanover; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren with two more due in the coming months; a sister, Diane (Bill) Miller; three brothers, Ben (Kate) Hartlaub, and Mike and Phil Hartlaub; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover by The Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331 or to the American Cancer Society
, 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com