Hanover - Margaret A. (Chevillar) Crow, 91, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her daughter's home in York. She was the loving wife of the late Horace H. Crow; together they shared 51 years of marriage.
Born February 27, 1929 in Carroll County, MD, she was a daughter of the late Alfred L. and Agnes L. (Launey) Chevillar.
Margaret, Margie to her friends, was devoted to family. While raising her kids, she juggled a job as a school cafeteria assistant before returning to full time work on the assembly line at Rental Uniform Service. After her own children had grown, her home continued to serve as a hub for family holidays as well as weeknight dinner and homework. She delighted in helping others, and drew immense joy from providing happiness to those around her.
Mrs. Crow is survived by three children: two daughters, Debbie Pritt and Gail Crow; a son, Edward Crow; a brother, Roland L. Chevillar; four grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by two brothers, Maurice H. and Francis A. Chevillar.
There will be no public viewing. A graveside service to celebrate Margie's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Marburg
Memorial Gardens, 2510 Grandview Rd., Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Margaret E. Moul Home, 2050 Barley Rd, York, PA 17408.
