Melanie L. Starner
Melanie L. Starner

New Oxford - Melanie L. (Sager) Starner, 51, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Michael L. Starner, her husband of 27 years.

Melanie was born August 5, 1969, in Kentucky, the daughter of Wayne K. Sager of Muncy, and Barbara A. (Beard) Mowery of Biglerville.

Melanie was employed at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, and attended New Life Assembly of God in East Berlin.

In addition to her parents and husband Mike, Melanie is survived by two sons, Derek M. Starner and his wife Lindsey, and Shane D. Starner, all of New Oxford, and a brother, Douglas Sager of Denver, CO.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM, at New Life Assembly of God, 2136 Baltimore Pike, East Berlin, with Pastor Joel Everhart officiating. Burial will be in Hampton Union Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church of Wednesday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
