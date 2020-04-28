Resources
McSherrystown - William W. Cox, a 42 year resident of McSherrystown, passed away from Covid-19 on April 19, 2020 in Coatesville, PA.

Bill was born September 27, 1929, in Mountain City, Tennessee, and raised in the small mountain town of Todd, North Carolina, a son of John A. and Ethel (Osborne) Cox.

Although residing in PA for almost 60 years, he never lost his southern accent or charm.

He was married for 55 years to Beverly Anne Cox, from Coatesville. Bill was an excellent darts thrower known to all who played in Chester County in the 1970,s as a lifetime member of the Coatesville Fire Dept.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly, and one sister, Marilyn Jackson of Delaware.

His only son, Steven Wade Cox, resides In Tiburon, CA with his wife, Susan, and Bill's grandchildren, Lily Valyrie Cox and Nathaniel Joseph Cox.

Memorial arrangements are delayed pending the current crisis.

Cards may be sent to Beverly Anne Cox at 41 Newport Avenue, Christiana PA 17509.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
