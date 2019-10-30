Alan S. Hegburg, 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in his home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hegburg was born August 10, 1942, in Chicago, IL, the son of Carl George and Lillian Parker Hegburg. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Faye Robertson Hegburg, of Washington, D.C.; his daughter, Krista M. Hegburg, of Washington, D.C.; his son, G. Justin Hegburg, of Singapore; and his sister, Karen Robison (Karl Bucholz) of Carmichael, CA.
Mr. Hegburg worked in the international department of Phillips Petroleum and resided in Bartlesville from 1982 to 1994. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Rotary Club.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Friends may share a memory with the family online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/washington-dc/alan-hegburg-8900267/add-memory
