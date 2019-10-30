Alan Shaw Hegburg (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Shaw Hegburg.
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alan S. Hegburg, 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in his home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hegburg was born August 10, 1942, in Chicago, IL, the son of Carl George and Lillian Parker Hegburg. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Faye Robertson Hegburg, of Washington, D.C.; his daughter, Krista M. Hegburg, of Washington, D.C.; his son, G. Justin Hegburg, of Singapore; and his sister, Karen Robison (Karl Bucholz) of Carmichael, CA.
Mr. Hegburg worked in the international department of Phillips Petroleum and resided in Bartlesville from 1982 to 1994. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Rotary Club.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Friends may share a memory with the family online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/washington-dc/alan-hegburg-8900267/add-memory
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 30 to Nov. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon