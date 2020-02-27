Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy E. "Dottie" McCloud. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 505 SE Dewey Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dottie" E. McCloud passed away at Ascension St. John hospital in Tulsa, OK on February 21, 2020.

We take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her late husband Jim, her parents Ignatz and Mary Famula, brothers Ray, Leroy and Edward, sisters Marybelle and Vera and other relatives and friends. Most of all safe in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She was born December 2, 1925 in Pocahontas, IL where her parents operated a silent movie theater. Her mother played the piano during the films. The family later moved to Louisiana where her father became a full time farmer. Dottie eventually moved back to Belleville, IL where she met the love of her life, James R. McCloud. They were married October 28, 1945 and spent over 73 blessed years together.

As a longtime Bartlesville resident, Dottie was a Sunday School teacher at First Presbyterian Church, active in Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and later worked for JcPenney for 14 years as assistant merchandiser.

She especially enjoyed traveling with family and friends to various locations such as Branson, MO, Hot Springs, Ark, Las Vegas, Nev. and Mt. Rushmore, SD. Family trips to Disneyland and Florida were particularly joyful. Dottie and Jim celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary by taking a cruise to Alaska with daughter Patsy, son in law Jim and son Mike. She enjoyed numerous card games, bingo and loved playing bridge with good friends. Dottie did needlework for many years and collected bird houses, plates and figurines.

She was extremely grateful for the kindness of employees at Million Dollar Elm Osage Casino and the many friends she made there. They truly treated Mom and Dad like royalty. She was also thankful for good neighbors like Jim and Saahdia Goodin and Bob and Linda Wilson who treated her like family. She would wish all who befriended her much good health and happiness, especially Sue Harris.

Dottie is survived by her daughter Patsy Hill (Jim), son Mike, grandsons Jim and Jon Hill, great granddaughter Melody, brother in law Don Osment, nieces Donna Epp (Todd), Sharon Hartline (John), Marcia Stuart (Terry), Maria Kindrix (Danny) and Karen McDonnell (John), nephews Ray Famula (Trudy), Roger, Steve and Dale McCloud. Other relatives too numerous to mention, are much loved by us all.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, February 29th at First Presbyterian Church, located at 505 SE Dewey in Bartlesville. Inurnment will be at First United Methodist Church Memorial Garden on Price Rd.

Dottie was a young at heart lover of life that will be missed by all who knew her. Dorothy "Dottie" E. McCloud passed away at Ascension St. John hospital in Tulsa, OK on February 21, 2020.We take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her late husband Jim, her parents Ignatz and Mary Famula, brothers Ray, Leroy and Edward, sisters Marybelle and Vera and other relatives and friends. Most of all safe in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.She was born December 2, 1925 in Pocahontas, IL where her parents operated a silent movie theater. Her mother played the piano during the films. The family later moved to Louisiana where her father became a full time farmer. Dottie eventually moved back to Belleville, IL where she met the love of her life, James R. McCloud. They were married October 28, 1945 and spent over 73 blessed years together.As a longtime Bartlesville resident, Dottie was a Sunday School teacher at First Presbyterian Church, active in Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and later worked for JcPenney for 14 years as assistant merchandiser.She especially enjoyed traveling with family and friends to various locations such as Branson, MO, Hot Springs, Ark, Las Vegas, Nev. and Mt. Rushmore, SD. Family trips to Disneyland and Florida were particularly joyful. Dottie and Jim celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary by taking a cruise to Alaska with daughter Patsy, son in law Jim and son Mike. She enjoyed numerous card games, bingo and loved playing bridge with good friends. Dottie did needlework for many years and collected bird houses, plates and figurines.She was extremely grateful for the kindness of employees at Million Dollar Elm Osage Casino and the many friends she made there. They truly treated Mom and Dad like royalty. She was also thankful for good neighbors like Jim and Saahdia Goodin and Bob and Linda Wilson who treated her like family. She would wish all who befriended her much good health and happiness, especially Sue Harris.Dottie is survived by her daughter Patsy Hill (Jim), son Mike, grandsons Jim and Jon Hill, great granddaughter Melody, brother in law Don Osment, nieces Donna Epp (Todd), Sharon Hartline (John), Marcia Stuart (Terry), Maria Kindrix (Danny) and Karen McDonnell (John), nephews Ray Famula (Trudy), Roger, Steve and Dale McCloud. Other relatives too numerous to mention, are much loved by us all.A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, February 29th at First Presbyterian Church, located at 505 SE Dewey in Bartlesville. Inurnment will be at First United Methodist Church Memorial Garden on Price Rd.Dottie was a young at heart lover of life that will be missed by all who knew her. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 27 to Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close