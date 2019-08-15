Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Earlena (Wallis) Weeks. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Humphrey Funeral Service Graveside service 2:00 PM Memorial Park Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Earlena Wallis Weeks, 89, of Russellville, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home. Jean was born to Ruby Weddell Wallis and Earl Vernon Wallis on October 23 1929, at home on the family farm in Craig County, Oklahoma. She was the second youngest of five siblings: Earl, Robert, Rowena and Ruby. Retiring from a lifetime career with AT&T Jean moved to the Laliker Farm in London, Arkansas in 1990. Maintaining the farm was her passion. She worked tirelessly to make it a showplace, creating a beautiful refuge for stray and abandoned cats and dogs, and a gathering place for family and friends. She was an avid and excellent gardener, crossword puzzle solver and Scrabble player. She was honest, plain spoken and loyal, proud of her European and Cherokee heritage, with a playful sense of humor.

She was married to J W Weeks, Sr. on July 20, 1951. She is survived by three sons: J W Weeks, Jr. of Tulsa, Oklahoma; James Earl Weeks of Sanford, Florida and Jeffery William Weeks of Corpus Christi, Texas. She had three grandchildren: Ashley Rachelle Weeks of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Jeffery James William Weeks and Ryan J Weeks of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Graveside Service and burial will be at 2PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Memorial Park in Bartlesville, Oklahoma under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Russellville Animal Shelter, 3115 South Mobile Avenue Russellville, Arkansas 72802.

