Service Information Service 4:00 PM City Church 4222 Rice Creek Road Bartlesville , OK

Kimberly Ann Embrey, 53, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma died May 14, 2019.

Kimberly was born March 5, 1966 to parents Jackie Joe and Georgia Mae (Geeding) Beshears in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

She worked for Braums for 21 years and Wal-Mart for 10 years as a retail manager.

Kimberly loved plants, shopping, traveling with her family and listening to her son in laws music. She raised two strong beautiful daughters and loved seeing them raise their children. The most important times of her life were the births of her grandchildren and watching her two daughters get married.

She is survived by her parents Jackie Joe and Georgia Mae Beshears; daughters Amber N. Severs and husband Shawn and Mandi R. Jones and husband Dante; grandchildren Sawyer Ann Severs, Millicent Melodie Jones and Zaire Maxwell Jones; brother Joe Beshears and wife Ronda; brother Gary Beshears; sister Lisa Bridges and husband David; nieces Kaleigh Mae Dodson and husband Andrew Dodson, Dana Beshears, Ashlee Beshears, Tia Rochelle Tucker and husband Paul Michael Tucker; nephews Dustin Beshears and Case Beshears; great nieces Aubrey Mae Dodson, Maleia Lynn Beshears, Kambrea Beshears and Aundrea Beshears and great nephew Collin Michael Tucker.

Service will be Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 4:00pm at City Church, 4222 Rice Creek Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006.

