Beulah Mae Phillips, 91, of Independence, MO passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
A service may be held at a later date.
Beulah was born August 5, 1929 in Francisco, IN to Clarence and Irma (Lytle) Bruce. She graduated from Oakland City High School in Oakland City, IN in 1946 before meeting her husband, Earl D. Phillips. They made their home in Independence, MO and had two children, Susan and Earl Jr. Beulah worked at Sears and Roebuck in Kansas City and then Kmart in Independence. She was a member of College Park Community of Christ (now Open Arms), and the Independence Messiah Choir. She enjoyed oil painting, sewing and traveling to many places with her husband.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Mark) Byne of Independence and Earl D. Phillips, Jr. of Independence; 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Earl D. Phillips, Sr.
