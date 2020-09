Or Copy this URL to Share

Bob Dougherty, 84 passed away September 17, 2020.



Visitation: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Graveside Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 23 at Floral Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO 64133.



Online condolences may be expressed at



Arrangements: D. W. Newcomer's Sons Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery 816-353-1218

