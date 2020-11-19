Geraldine Rose "Jeri" Diecidue born February 3, 1934, died of natural causes on November 17, 2020 at The Groves in Independence.
Jeri was born on Witte Place in Kansas City, Missouri, where she lived with her father and mother, Nado and Mary Diecidue and her three brothers, Sam, Frank and Ross Diecidue. She was employed as a Confidential Secretary at Union Carbide/Ralston Purina located in Kansas. Jeri retired and moved to Independence in 1993. She was a vibrant and beloved aunt to the Diecidue family and leaves behind many friends at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Independence. Missouri. In addition to her joy in her family and family gatherings, she loved working on the church St. Joseph's Table for many years.
She loved to bake, and would give big popcorn cans filled with Italian cookies for family and friends at Christmas. Jeri had a strong faith, a wonderful sense of humor, and a strong loyalty to her loving nephew Ned and his family.
Because of COVID, and because Jeri would not want to put her friends and family at risk, a family graveside service will be held. A memorial service may be held when the virus is contained.
In lieu of flowers, Jeri would want donations made to the St. Mark's Catholic Church St. Joseph Table fund.
