Kenneth Alclair Green
Kenneth Alclair Green, 65, our cherished son, brother, husband, father and friend, passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2020, in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Ken, the son of Kenneth and the late Shirley (Trudell) Green, and brother of L. Todd Green, was born in Painesville, Ohio. Growing up in an Appointee family for the Community of Christ, he was known as "the little red-headed Green boy", and they made their home in Long Island, NY; Kirtland, Ohio; Colorado, and Missouri. Ken graduated from Missouri Western State, in St. Joseph, Mo. with a degree in Sociology.

He married Claudia Sutton, and during 32 years of marriage, they lived in Saratoga Springs NY, and raised two children, Bradley, and Shelley. In 2015, he married Chris Rawson of Corinth, NY. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with her large family and together they spent time at their second home in Leesburg, Fla. Ken held the office of Elder in the Community of Christ, and later attended Christ Methodist Church with Chris. Kenny loved music and watching movies. He played the clarinet, the guitar, and the bassoon. During his school days, he was on the tennis team and also the band Drum Major. He was the fun Dad. Ken started his career as the Chamber of Commerce President for Blue Springs, Mo. He was recruited by a fellow Independence, Mo. native, Jeffrey Randol, to serve as Vice President and later President of the Economic Development Corporation of Saratoga County in Saratoga Springs, NY. For Ken, this was a job made in Heaven for a developer of dreams. Kenny was a dreamer, imaginative, entrepreneurial, fun loving, and inspiring. He took great pleasure in seeing others succeed and prosper. His vision resulted in many projects, culminating in the location of Global Foundries, an international chip fab company which resulted in thousands of high tech jobs being brought to Saratoga County. Ken was committed to creating jobs and improving the lives of citizens in the area. He was recognized as a leading economic specialist in New York State, and was selected as State Economic Developer of the Year. Ken leaves his father, Bishop Kenneth T. Green, and brother Todd (Cheryl) Green, both of Des Moines, Ia.

In Independence, Mo., he leaves his son, Bradley Todd Green, former wife Claudia (Sutton) Green, and parents-in-law John and Dana Sutton. In the Saratoga Springs area, he leaves his wife Chris, and daughter Shelley Maureen Green, as well as Chris' family of 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Kenny had a special way to make each person he was with feel cherished, appreciated, accepted and supported. We will all miss him dearly. Ken's gentle soul and love of life are everlasting. His kind heart will always beat within us and our lives are better by having had him a part of it.

Published in The Examiner on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY 12822
(518) 654-9285
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
Very sorry for your loss - we knew him as a kind and good man.
Paul Schock
Acquaintance
September 3, 2020
I am heartbroken. We have lost a good man. Our loss, heavens gain. His spirit is with me forever.
Bill Higgins
August 31, 2020
I worked with and later for Ken for several years. His forward thinking, his his commitment to economic development in Saratoga County, his love of his adopted community, his professionalism, and his warm smile are what I remember most about Ken. My condolences to the family.
Shelley Riley
August 31, 2020
Ken was a true visionary and brought much to the Saratoga Region through his role with SEDC. Always a pleasure to speak with him and work with him to bring industry to the area.
David Marsh
August 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Chris an Kens family .May God comfort you all .
Ruth Hart
