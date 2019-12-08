FAIRBORN — Doris A. Kline, 94 of Fairborn, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born October 22, 1925 in Williamson, WV to James and Florence Howard. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Kline; daughter "Patty" (Larry) Beach; sisters, Blanche (Charles) Owney, Ann (Eddie) Hodges, Maxine (Jack) Browning, Elsie (Jim) Daniels, Geneva (Ray) Curtis and Sharon Massengale; and brothers, Jimmy (Vivian) Howard and Glen (Carol) Howard. Doris is survived by her loving daughter, Delores "Dee Ann" Duvall; grandchildren, Tyrone, Tim and Todd Beach; great-grandchildren Kali, Ashlyn and Ryan; brother-in-law, Tommy Massengale; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Mary and "Doris Jean". She crocheted over 3,000 pairs of slipper socks over the years and gave them out to her friends and sold some, too. She was an avid baker and made cakes for weddings, birthdays, reunions, and church events. She was just as sweet on the inside as she was on the outside, and anyone who met her loved her. A visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 11AM to 12PM at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn. Services will be at the funeral home at 12 with Pastor Wes Barnhill officiating. Interment to follow in Byron Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.