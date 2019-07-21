XENIA — Juanita Ruth Minton, 93 of Xenia, passed away at home on July 18th, 2019. She was born in Blanchester, Ohio on February 21st, 1926 to Edward C. Morris and Phoebe Catherine (Anders) Morris and was the youngest of eight children. She is survived by a devoted son, Thomas, who cared for both his mother and father in their later years. Also surviving are two beloved grandsons, Michael Daniel (Tiffany) and Joseph Wayne (Heather), one granddaughter, Melissa Ann, and four cherished great granddaughters, Meagan Elaine, Morgan Elizabeth, MacKenzie Erin, and Leilana Ann. Also one wonderful great grandson, Hunter E. Wayne Minton and two step great grandsons, Clayton and Luke survive. Juanita was blessed with a fifth generation of family, three great great grandchildren. Two sister in laws also survive, Lenora Minton and Betty Minton and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elbert "T" and a son, Roger who died in 1980 in a Jeep accident. "Nan", the affectionate name that she was known by will be lovingly remembered as a kind, generous spirit who cherished her family above all else. She attended Grace Community Church for many years and was manager of the Minton Apartments for 45 years. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. We want to thank Dr. Richard Byers and Tammy for their loving care. Services will be held at 10am, Tuesday, July 23, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor R. James "Pete" Creamer officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.