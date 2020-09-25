1/1
Eugene Cook
Eugene Cook
Fayetteville—It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Eugene "Gene" Cook, of Fayetteville, North Carolina on September 18, 2020, at the age of 66. Gene was born in Georgia on March 25, 1954 to a large and loving family. He served 3 years in the U.S. Army, married his beautiful wife and settled in Fayetteville.
He is preceded in death by his father Samuel; mother, Mattie Elma; brother, Jimmy; and sisters, Elouise, Debbie, Geraldine.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Gail Cook; son, Kevin Cook and wife Christa; daughter, Kimberly Dover and husband Troy; grandchildren, Oliver, Sawyer, Zachary, Hunter, Logan, Leeah, and Kadence; brothers, James, Erman, Bobby, Johnny, Samuel Jr., and Freddy; sisters, Louise and Mary; and a whole host of other family and friends.
Gene loved the Lord first and foremost. He invited everyone he came into contact with to church and prayed constantly for everyone he knew. His last action here on earth was writing these words, "I got saved and got the Holy Ghost and was baptized in the name of Jesus, 45 years ago. I was 21 years old and now I'm 66 years old." Come to First Church Fayetteville at 2813 Cumberland Road or visit us online at FCFNC.com on Sundays at 9:00 or 10:30. You will love it. We have a good pastor and family. "Don't forget!"
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at First Church Fayetteville on Cumberland Road at 2 o'clock p.m. The family will receive friends at First Church from 1-2 pm before the memorial service.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
