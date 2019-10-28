|
|
George Quigley
Stedman, NC—LTC (Ret.) George Quigley, 83, of Stedman, N.C. passed away on 26 October 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital. He is in Heaven now with our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and we as his family are at peace knowing this.
George was born on March 31, 1936 in Troy, N.Y.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served his country for 36 years. George served two combat tours in Vietnam as an infantry platoon leader with the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) and as infantry company commander in the 101st Airborne Division. During his military career he was awarded The Silver Star, The Bronze Star (6 awards – 3 with V-Device), Two Purple Heart's, The Meritorious Service Medal (4 awards), The Air Medal, The ARCOM (4 awards), Army Good Conduct Medal (5 awards), National Defense Service Medal (2 awards), Vietnam Service Medal (8 awards), Overseas Service Ribbon (2 awards), Vietnam Campaign Medal (2 awards), Combat Infantryman's Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and The Ranger Tab.
George will be remembered as a kind and generous man who was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Above all he cherished his family and friends. His positive energy and love for his family will be the legacy he leaves behind. He was the true patriarch of his family and will be dearly missed by those whose lives he touched.
George is survived by his wife of 62 years Paula Quigley, three Sons - Kevin Quigley and his wife April; Terry Quigley and his partner Christopher Smith; Dennis Quigley and his wife Robin; and one Daughter Deirdre Gattenby and her husband Paul; 15 Grandchildren - Jennifer & John Kerstetter, Lauren Livingston, Carol Gattenby and Aaron Look, Marissa Gattenby, Angela Gattenby, Erin Quigley, Sean Quigley, Kenny & Stefani Belew, Caelyn & Billy Spradlin, Cameron Quigley & Mike Johnson; 13 Great Grand Children – Veronica Martin, Benjamin Livingston, Desmond Livingston, Madilyn Look, Baker Look, Willow Spradlin, Meadow Spradlin, Kameara Johnson, Micah Johnson, Layla Johnson, Isabella Johnson, Jersie Belew, Santana Belew, and other relatives.
George was very active in his community serving with Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville, Second Harvest Food Bank, Catholic Charities, Cumberland County Cooperative Extension Service, N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, served as President of Braxton Bragg Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), United Way of Cumberland County, Cumberland County Board of Adjustments, Fayetteville Beautiful, St. Ann's Catholic Church, Cumberland County Extension Master Gardener, Cross Creek Linear Park Committee, Fayetteville Arts Council, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, Cape Fear Botanical Gardens, and Dickens Holiday as Ebenezer Scrooge.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Saturday, 2 November 2019 at 12:00pm with Father Steve officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 – 11:45am prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, our family asks that donations be made to The Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, St. Ann's Catholic School Endowment Fund and the Salvation Army in George's memory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019