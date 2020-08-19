Jack Edward CarterFayetteville—Local attorney Jack E. Carter, 74, passed away Monday, August 17 at home. He obtained both his BA (1968) and Juris Doctorate (1971) at the University of Iowa and had been a member of the Cumberland County Bar since 1976.The US Army beckoned him upon his completion of law school and quickly "landed" him at Fort Bragg, NC. There he served in the 82nd Airborne Division and the Jag Corps, where he enjoyed both the parachuting and the legal experiences afforded him by the Army. Upon discharge from the military, he remained in the Fayetteville area and entered private legal practice.In addition to being a member of both the North Carolina and Cumberland County Bar Associations, he was also recognized by the Supreme Court of the United States (1977) and the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit (1985). Jack was proud to say he had been in almost every courtroom in North Carolina.Jack, easily recognizable due to his array of colorful bowties, was also known outside of legal circles for his culinary skills and dinner parties. He was a former Elder at Big Rockfish Presbyterian Church and served as Deacon at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He was a substitute Sunday School teacher and former program planner for the Super Seniors group at his church. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, target practice, reloading ammunition, and travel. He was an exciting, energetic, and entertaining storyteller.Jack was preceded in death by his parents Charlotte and Ben Carter of Des Moines, IA and his son Ben Carter. He is survived by his wife, Linda Swanson Lockamy; daughter, Jessica Carter-Reed (Ray); two twin granddaughters, Kyleigh and Alexia of Richmond Hill, GA; sister, Carla of Des Moines; granddaughter Madison; two stepdaughters, Amanda Lockamy and Nikki Sherrill (Matt) of Fayetteville; stepson, Tony Lockamy (Brittany) of Hope Mills, and three step-grandchildren, Lawson, Trey, and Jackson.Due to the current pandemic, no visitation or traditional funeral is planned. Family and friends may gather at 11 AM on Friday, August 21, at the Lockamy Family Cemetery (2758 Meinlock Ln, Autryville, NC, 28318).In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National MS Society (3101 Industrial Dr, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609) or Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church (3350 Butler Nursery Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28306).