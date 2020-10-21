Javier Osornio Peña
Fayetteville—Javier Osornio Peña 45 of 1719 Fort Bragg Road, Fayetteville, NC, went to sleep in our Lord Jesus Sunday October 04, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, NC. He leaves behind his mother Dalila O. Degante (Daniel), maternal grandfather, Gilbert N. Osornio, a brother Alexander, three sisters; Jesseka (Fred), Melissa (Jairo), and Georgeann all from Fayetteville, NC. Javier was preceded in death by his father, Alfredo Peña and maternal grandmother Enriqueta L. Osornio. He leaves behind uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Javier was a phenomenal artist and talented landscaper (Kings Grant). He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and he will be sorely missed. A celebration of his life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church 1943 Pamalee Dr. on November 7th, 2020 at 4pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
