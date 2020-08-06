1/1
Michael Eugene Atkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Eugene Atkinson
Bellefontaine—Michael Eugene Atkinson, 64, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home. He was born in Cumberland County, North Carolina on November 14, 1955, a son of the late William Robert and Margaret (Crowe) Atkinson.
In 1998, Mike married the former Jacqueline "Jackie" J. Provo in Orlando, Florida and she preceded him in death on December 23, 2017.
A U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, Mike was an avid fan of North Carolina basketball, Kansas City Chiefs football, and Tiger Woods. He also enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia. Mike was kindhearted and would always have a smile and wave to share with everyone he met. He especially loved spending time with his family, friends, and church family. Mike will be missed by all who knew him.
Per Mike's wishes, no public services will be observed.
EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Atkinson family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved