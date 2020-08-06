Michael Eugene Atkinson
Bellefontaine—Michael Eugene Atkinson, 64, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home. He was born in Cumberland County, North Carolina on November 14, 1955, a son of the late William Robert and Margaret (Crowe) Atkinson.
In 1998, Mike married the former Jacqueline "Jackie" J. Provo in Orlando, Florida and she preceded him in death on December 23, 2017.
A U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, Mike was an avid fan of North Carolina basketball, Kansas City Chiefs football, and Tiger Woods. He also enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia. Mike was kindhearted and would always have a smile and wave to share with everyone he met. He especially loved spending time with his family, friends, and church family. Mike will be missed by all who knew him.
Per Mike's wishes, no public services will be observed.
