Norma Frances Dees

Fayetteville—Norma Frances Dees, 89, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her residence.

"Frankie" as she was known by friends was a member of Judson Baptist Church. She retired from First Citizens Bank after 30+ years of employment as a teller. She loved working outside in her yard and garden. She liked to start her day completing the daily crossword puzzle in ink. She was a huge sports fan, especially baseball. The Atlanta Braves was her favorite team. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was known for her delicious cakes.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Averitt; mother, Grace Averitt; husband, Charles G. Dees, Jr; brother, Walter "Jay" Averitt; sister Mary Elizabeth "Sister" Norton; grandson, Warren Kelly "W.K." Dees; and granddaughter, Elizabeth A. "Beth" Gatti.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Judson Baptist Church with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will follow at Gilmont Cemetery in Hope Mills.

She is survived by her son, Ronald M. Dees and wife, Anne; son C. Michael Dees and wife, Stephannie; son, W. Douglas Dees and wife, Karen; daughter, Deborah N. Autry and husband Rick; brother, Carl "Sammy" Averitt; brother, Roy Averitt; sister Dorothy "Dot" Baker; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS) 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28303 https://www.fapspet.org/

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301.

