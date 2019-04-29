Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Norma Frances Dees

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Frances Dees Obituary
Norma Frances Dees
Fayetteville—Norma Frances Dees, 89, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her residence.
"Frankie" as she was known by friends was a member of Judson Baptist Church. She retired from First Citizens Bank after 30+ years of employment as a teller. She loved working outside in her yard and garden. She liked to start her day completing the daily crossword puzzle in ink. She was a huge sports fan, especially baseball. The Atlanta Braves was her favorite team. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was known for her delicious cakes.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Averitt; mother, Grace Averitt; husband, Charles G. Dees, Jr; brother, Walter "Jay" Averitt; sister Mary Elizabeth "Sister" Norton; grandson, Warren Kelly "W.K." Dees; and granddaughter, Elizabeth A. "Beth" Gatti.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Judson Baptist Church with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will follow at Gilmont Cemetery in Hope Mills.
She is survived by her son, Ronald M. Dees and wife, Anne; son C. Michael Dees and wife, Stephannie; son, W. Douglas Dees and wife, Karen; daughter, Deborah N. Autry and husband Rick; brother, Carl "Sammy" Averitt; brother, Roy Averitt; sister Dorothy "Dot" Baker; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS) 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28303 https://www.fapspet.org/
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now