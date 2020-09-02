1/1
Glen Straub
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Straub

Campbellsport - Glen A. Straub, 73, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home with his beloved family gathered around him. He was born on July 22, 1947 in Campbellsport, the son of Alvin and Valeria (nee Eibles) Straub. Glen graduated from Campbellsport High School and then served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. On September 18, 1971, Glen married Charlotte H. Schneider at Immaculate Conception Church in Barton. He worked at Regalware for 48 years until retiring. He was a member of St. Matthew's Church in Campbellsport and the 25year Club at Regalware. Glen's passions were fishing, hunting and gardening; also hunting morel mushrooms in the spring. Glen also volunteered cutting grass at the cemetery and enjoyed farming still helping out at his son's farm. Most of all Glen loved the time spent with family and friends especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Charlotte, children Amy (Tom) Pentek, Angie Straub and Chris (Sara) Straub, grandchildren Abigail and Alison Pentek and Jackson and Becca Straub, mother Valeria, siblings Kathy Galligan, Ron Straub, Allen (Judy) Straub, Jane (Gary) Batterman, Karen (Dan) Green, Paul (Mary) Straub, Peter Straub, Carol (Randy) Dahlinger and Cindy (Darrin) Albrecht, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Deanna and Tony Fruzyna, Kathy and Roger Schmitt, Bob Schneider, Renee and Steve Braun and Ron and Linda Schneider,

Glen was preceded in death by his father Alvin, in-laws Margaret and Lester Schneider, sister Donna Konitzer, brother Dale, brother-in-law James Galligan, sister-in-law Sandy Straub and nephews John and Joe Schmitt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5th at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E Main Street Campbellsport, WI. 53010. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery.

Glen's family will greet relatives and friends at church from 9:00 am until the start of Mass. Masks are required and please be mindful of social distancing.

The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and staff of the Agnesian Cancer Center, the nurses and staff of Agnesian Hospice especially Chaplain Tim and Nurse Stacey, the staffs of Hyatt Pharmacy and Campbellsport Clinic and their family, neighbors and friends for their care, love and support during Glen's illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Campbellsport Jaycees Ice Fishing Project or the FFA Alumni Assoc.

Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
109 West Main Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
(920) 533-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved