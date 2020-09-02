Glen Straub
Campbellsport - Glen A. Straub, 73, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home with his beloved family gathered around him. He was born on July 22, 1947 in Campbellsport, the son of Alvin and Valeria (nee Eibles) Straub. Glen graduated from Campbellsport High School and then served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. On September 18, 1971, Glen married Charlotte H. Schneider at Immaculate Conception Church in Barton. He worked at Regalware for 48 years until retiring. He was a member of St. Matthew's Church in Campbellsport and the 25year Club at Regalware. Glen's passions were fishing, hunting and gardening; also hunting morel mushrooms in the spring. Glen also volunteered cutting grass at the cemetery and enjoyed farming still helping out at his son's farm. Most of all Glen loved the time spent with family and friends especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Charlotte, children Amy (Tom) Pentek, Angie Straub and Chris (Sara) Straub, grandchildren Abigail and Alison Pentek and Jackson and Becca Straub, mother Valeria, siblings Kathy Galligan, Ron Straub, Allen (Judy) Straub, Jane (Gary) Batterman, Karen (Dan) Green, Paul (Mary) Straub, Peter Straub, Carol (Randy) Dahlinger and Cindy (Darrin) Albrecht, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Deanna and Tony Fruzyna, Kathy and Roger Schmitt, Bob Schneider, Renee and Steve Braun and Ron and Linda Schneider,
Glen was preceded in death by his father Alvin, in-laws Margaret and Lester Schneider, sister Donna Konitzer, brother Dale, brother-in-law James Galligan, sister-in-law Sandy Straub and nephews John and Joe Schmitt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5th at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E Main Street Campbellsport, WI. 53010. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery.
Glen's family will greet relatives and friends at church from 9:00 am until the start of Mass. Masks are required and please be mindful of social distancing.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and staff of the Agnesian Cancer Center, the nurses and staff of Agnesian Hospice especially Chaplain Tim and Nurse Stacey, the staffs of Hyatt Pharmacy and Campbellsport Clinic and their family, neighbors and friends for their care, love and support during Glen's illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Campbellsport Jaycees Ice Fishing Project or the FFA Alumni Assoc.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com
.