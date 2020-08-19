1/
Larry L. Rens
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry L. Rens

Waupun - Larry L. Rens, 77, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his residence.

Larry was born October 30, 1942 in Waupun, the son of Clarence and Alice Bronkhorst Rens. Larry attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1961. On September 19, 1963 he married Shirley Van Loo at First Reformed Church in Waupun. The couple lived in the Waupun area all their married lives. In 1962 Larry took over his father's business, Rens Lawn and Sport which he owned until he retired in 1999. He enjoyed the quiet sports in life; bicycling, cross country skiing, archery, snow shoeing, canoeing, and kayaking. Larry was a past member of First Reformed Church for many years prior to joining Edgewood Community Church in Waupun. Larry and Shirley were adult volunteers at The Union in Waupun and Campus Life Ministry in Waupun for 16 years. Larry enjoyed working with the youth.

Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Rens of Waupun; sons: Ric (Sheri) Rens of Waterford, WI, and Scott (Wendy) Rens of Lino Lakes, MN; six grandchildren: Zachary (Sarah) Rens of East Troy, Drew Rens (special friend, Emily Haas) of White Bear Lake, MN, Spencer (Sarah) Rens of Muskego, and Noah, Joshua, and Catie Rens of Waterford; two great-grandchildren: Reed and Lily; a sister, Carol Ellsworth of Spring, TX; a sister-in-law, Sharon Haase of Waupun; along with nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Tracey; an infant granddaughter, Brianna; and brothers-in-law: Les Ellsworth and Larry Haase.

Funeral services for Larry L. Rens will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Edgewood Community Church in Waupun with Pastor Roger Knowlton officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Edgewood Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved