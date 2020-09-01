Lisa M. Compton
Fond du Lac - Lisa M. Compton, 56, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was born in Fond du Lac on March 1, 1964 to DuWayne and Janet (Klawitter) Clochesy. On September 3, 1983, Lisa married Tom Compton at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac.
Lisa had many friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and at the family cottage near Three Lakes, Wisconsin. Lisa's hobbies included rubber stamping, crafting greeting cards, and collecting giraffe and Raggedy Ann dolls. She was a teller at American Bank (now National Exchange Bank) in Fond du Lac for nineteen years.
Survivors include her husband, Tom; two children, Jenny (Nick) Streeter and Tony (Megan) Compton; four grandchildren, Zander, Ellanor, Dane and Abigail; two brothers, Mike (Lois) Clochesy and Tom (Ken Felix) Clochesy; and a sister, Sandy (Rick) Gietzel. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Scott (Chris) Compton; two sisters-in-law, Joyce (Jerry) Russell and Lori (Gary) Nast; her mother-in-law, Karen Compton; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Janell Schneider; her father-in-law, Ralph Compton; paternal grandparents, Tom (Melinda) Clochesy; and maternal grandparents, Art (Dorothy) Klawitter.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. A private family burial in Calvary Cemetery will take place the following day. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com