Lomira - Ursula T. King, 92, a resident of Hope Health and Rehab Center in Lomira passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the home. She was born on July 26, 1926 in the Town of Ashford, the daughter of Arthur and Esther (nee Beisbier) Fleischman. Ursula worked at the West Bend Company and Mayville Metal before retiring. She was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church, Ashford, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lomira and the Christian Mothers Society. She volunteered at St. Mary's, worked at Hope Health and Rehab in the kitchen and assisted residents with their activities. Ursula was also the Rummage Sale Queen.



Ursula is survived by her children Phyllis (Elton) Zuelke, JoAnn (Jim) Valle, Julie Lechner, Mary King and Patrick King, daughter-in-law Jane King, grandchildren Michael King, Amber King Bingen, Griffin King, Steven Valle, Angela Leiter, Joshua Valle, Charlet King, Michelle Davidson, John Lechner, Scott King and Jerad King, great grandchildren Lucas, Lauren, Antonio, Emily, Abby, Nathan, Gunner, Lexi, JR, Olivia, Sawyer, Carissa, Caden, Arthur and Aaliyah, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, son Frank, grandson Michael Fell, twin sister Cecilia Bocotti and brothers Norman and Paul.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 1st at 5:00 pm at St. Martin's Chapel, Ashford (N1271 Minnie Lane, Campbellsport). Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.



Visitation will be Monday, July 1st from 3:00 pm until time of mass at St. Martin's Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center.



The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hope Health and Rehab and Agnesian Hospice for the loving care she received during her time at Hope.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 26, 2019