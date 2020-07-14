Or Copy this URL to Share

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter Marque Rhiannon Turpin Blakemore of Jackson, TN; one granddaughter McKynlee Rayne Blakemore; two sisters Rhonda Kay Ball and her husband Tommy of Centralia, MO and Audrey Chaney and Danny of Huntsville, MO; one step sister Susan Hesser and Bill of Sturgeon, MO; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, a great nephew Colin Michael Chaney, a brother in law Gary Rex Chaney and his beloved travelling companion, his cocker spaniel Rip preceded him in death.

Randy served his country in the United States Navy. He owned and operated T&T Trucking for several years and enjoyed traveling and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Graveside services will be 10:00 am Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Home or to the Patriot Guard Riders, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.

