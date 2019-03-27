Donald Mark Beek

FITCHBURG - Donald Mark Beek, 60, passed away peacefully in his home on March 21,2019 after a long battle with cancer. His family was at his side.



Donald was born May 2, 1958 in Baltimore, MD the son of Ronald Earl Beek Sr. and Shirley Denise (Montalban) Beek.



He attended and graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School.



He enjoyed attending concerts, fishing , going to the beach, watching his beloved New England Patriots, and hanging out with his friends and family.



Don is survived by his brothers and sisters and their spouses, Patricia, Ronald Jr. and Susan, Douglas and Jeannie, Denise and Alan Gabrielsen, Thomas Beek and John Beek, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and his longtime friends and roommates, Richard Richland and Edward Forbus. He was predeceased by his parent's, Ronald Sr. and Shirley Denise Beek, and his brothers, Gerald, Phillip Sr., and David Beek.



BEEK - A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 @ 1p.m. in The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA. Burial will be private at his request. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The , Massachusetts Chapter, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019