John W. Byrne, 87, of Fitchburg passed away on Saturday, June 15th leaving behind illness and the confines of his bed to find peace and happiness in the arms of Our Lord with his dear wife, Dot, undoubtedly there to greet him.



John was born in Brooklyn, NY to Wallace F. Byrne and Anna (Green) and lived there until joining the Army in 1950, serving in Japan and Korea in the Army Intelligence radio signal corps during the Korean War. He met the woman he would marry, Dorothy (Albert) at the USO Club in Leominster while he was stationed at Ft. Devens. After living in New York for several years they returned to Leominster in 1968, where John worked in the office at Plastic Turning Co. and then for several years in civil service at Fort Devens.



John was an active guy. Loved his Boston Red Sox and Bruins, had been a member of the Gardner bowling senior league, loved shopping daily, gardening, cooking and crafts, coloring, stamp and coin collecting, and traveling to places like Myrtle Beach, Disney World and Branson.



Musically inclined, he enjoyed leading singing at church, and was a member of the Johnny Appleseed Chorus and barbershop singers for several years. Beethoven to the BeeGees, he loved all types of music.



His beloved wife, Dot, passed away in January 2018. He leaves behind their children, daughter Ellen and her husband Dan of Fitchburg with whom he lived, son James Byrne and his wife Cheryl of Hubbardston and their son Brad, his only grandchild, several nieces and nephews, his very dear sister-in-law Marge Gillis of Marietta, GA and his church family at the Leominster Church of Christ on West Street. All were so special to him and will feel his loss keenly. The family would also like to thank the Gardner GVNA Hospice team for their amazing care and support.



There are no calling hours. Interment will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date.



Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, is directing arrangements.







