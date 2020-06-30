Rita T. Dumont
Lancaster

Rita T. (Cossette) Dumont, 94, of Lancaster died April 25, 2020, in Worcester, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 170 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

To read the full obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Rita T. Dumont


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
