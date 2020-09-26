Proud WWII Veteran
Leominster
Robert L. St. Jean, 95, of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
He was born in Leominster, MA April 28, 1925. The son of Delphis and Mary (Tourigny) St. Jean and lived in Leominster all his life. Robert was the youngest of 13 children all of whom predeceased him. He was educated in Leominster and earned his business degree from Stephens Business School.
He enlisted in the United States Army serving in the 10thMountain Division in WWII in Italy. He was one of 5 brothers who all served our country during WWII.
Robert was a sheet metal foreman at Fort Devens for 35 years. He was an avid ballroom dancer, card player, happy camper and fisherman. He was a Master Rummikub player. He loved traveling with his wife and spent 10 years wintering in Florida.
Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Claire (Bergeron). He is survived by his 7 children, Donna Lavoie and husband, Kenneth of Leominster, Steven and his wife, Jan of Hubbardston, Nancy Vautour and her husband, Roger of Leominster, Barbara Davis and her husband, Peter of Leominster, Linda Landry and her husband, Bertrand of Gardner, Karen Nader and her husband, Mark of Maynard, and Cheryl Valera and her husband, Michael of Leominster. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. His family was most important to him and always came first.
A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family of Nazareth Parish, 750 Union St, Leominster MA. A calling hour will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church. All COVID19 guidelines will be observed, including a face covering and social distancing.
Interment will follow at St. Cecilia's Cemetery with military honors
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the DAV Chapter 24, 100 West St. Leominster MA 01453.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster has been entrusted with Robert's funeral arrangements.