Francis A. Massimo
Francis A. Massimo

West Melbourne - Francis A. Massimo, 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Francis was born in Waterbury, Connecticut and came to Brevard County in 1958 from Connecticut. He was a retired owner of M&M Superette in West Melbourne, a US Army Korean Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Francis is survived by his daughters, Anne (Everett) Booth, and Teri; son, Francis, Jr; daughter in law, Linda Baker; son in law, Mike Ville, seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Valerie; daughter, Diane Ville; son, Chris; granddaughter, Amanda Massimo, and daughter in law, Kathy Massimo.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes at 11:00 am with visitation from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church. Friends planning expressions of sympathy are asked to consider donations to Our Lady of Lourdes School. brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
