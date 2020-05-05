Judith Ann Baldwin
Titusville - Judy Baldwin, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 2, 2020. She was born in West Frankfort, IL. Judy moved to Titusville from Illinois in 1972. She was a pharmacy tech at Eckerd Drug Store, worked as an administrative assistant at KSC, she also worked at a local accounting firm until she was 72. Judy was an avid bridge player for many years. She very much enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in high school athletics.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Baldwin; Children, Brad (Jill) Baldwin and Dana (Terry) Tolbert; Grandchildren: Jacob Baldwin, Jonathan Baldwin, Travis (Shelby) Tolbert and Sarah Tolbert; Two sisters: Brenda (John) Ollis and SuEllyn Dailey.Donations may be made to Hospice of St. Francis, Edward M. Poe Hospice Care Center. Arrangements by North Brevard Funeral Home.




Published in FloridaToday from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
