Katherine R. Blanks



Cocoa - Katherine R Blanks, 91, of Cocoa, FL, peacefully went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



Katherine was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Warren P. Blanks, Jr. Katherine is survived by her four children, Rebecca (David) Griner, Barbara (Maher) Rahman, Beverly (Marvin) Gardner, and Robert W. Blanks. She was also "Mema" to her eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Katherine loved her church, the First Baptist Church of Cocoa, where she had been a member since 1958. She loved helping in the nursery, her women's group, working with the youth groups, and baking for church functions. She was known for baking many delicious cakes and delivering them to friends. Katherine was devoted to her family and enjoyed being involved with her children's and grandchildren's lives. We will all miss her very much but will not forget the positive impact she has had on all of us.



Services will be held privately for family only in following with COVID guidelines. Brevard Memorial Funeral Home to handle arrangements. Interment will be at Brevard Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Mom's favorite charity, Florida Baptist Children's Homes, 3125 Bruton Blvd Ste A, Orlando, FL 32805.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store