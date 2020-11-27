1/1
Katherine R. Blanks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine R. Blanks

Cocoa - Katherine R Blanks, 91, of Cocoa, FL, peacefully went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Katherine was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Warren P. Blanks, Jr. Katherine is survived by her four children, Rebecca (David) Griner, Barbara (Maher) Rahman, Beverly (Marvin) Gardner, and Robert W. Blanks. She was also "Mema" to her eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Katherine loved her church, the First Baptist Church of Cocoa, where she had been a member since 1958. She loved helping in the nursery, her women's group, working with the youth groups, and baking for church functions. She was known for baking many delicious cakes and delivering them to friends. Katherine was devoted to her family and enjoyed being involved with her children's and grandchildren's lives. We will all miss her very much but will not forget the positive impact she has had on all of us.

Services will be held privately for family only in following with COVID guidelines. Brevard Memorial Funeral Home to handle arrangements. Interment will be at Brevard Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Mom's favorite charity, Florida Baptist Children's Homes, 3125 Bruton Blvd Ste A, Orlando, FL 32805.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
3216363720
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brevard Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved