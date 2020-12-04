Lionel Edward (Ed) Fannin



Melbourne - Lionel Edward (Ed) Fannin, 92, passed away November 24, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1928 to Lionel and Effie Fannin in Morehead, KY.



Ed graduated from the University of Kentucky, with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He used that training to design rockets for the Army at Redstone Arsenal (Huntsville, AL). This led to his career with NASA from its earliest days, to putting a man on the moon (as Chief, Mechanical and Propulsion Division), and into the early years of the Space Shuttle Program.



The biggest event at Redstone Arsenal was meeting his wife-to-be, Nancy Hornbuckle. After marrying, they moved to Melbourne, FL, to work for NASA. He showed his love for his family in his own way, by bravely taking a family of six on camping trips, usually with everyone in the same tent. Upon his retirement, he put his engineering skills to use by building pieces of furniture for each of his kids.



He was a member of Eau Gallie First Baptist Church. He faithfully played drums there for over 20 years, until he was 91.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy, four children, Ed (Lynne) Fannin, Steve (Mary) Fannin, Ron Fannin, and Lisa Palanti, seven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Dorothy Kash.



He is interred at Fountainhead Memorial Park in Palm Bay, FL. A memorial service is planned for Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to Eau Gallie First Baptist Church (1501 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne, FL, 32935).









