Walter B. Carper



Palm Bay, FL - Walter B. Carper, 78, of Palm Bay passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020. He had 32 years of service with Sherwin Williams. He was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church and a Eucharistic Minister, Chairman of the Cemetery Committee, taught Baptism/Religious Ed classes for over 20 years as well as Chairman of the Building Fund for Our Lady of The Springs Catholic Church in Ocala. He was an Eagle Scout and a Veteran of the US Navy.



Survivors include his sons Jim (Andrea) and Andy (Dana), daughters Paula-Marie (Vic) Thomas and Kathie (Mark) Meyer, 8 grandchildren and a sister Patricia Lehnhard.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday Oct. 23rd at 10am at St Joseph's Catholic Church on Babcock St.









