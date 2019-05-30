TRUMANSBURG/WATERLOO– Carl Wesley Walden, 87, passed away Sunday (May 26) at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 1) with Rev. Phil Tennies officiating at Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken, N.Y.



Carl was born in Ithaca, N.Y., the son of Carl S. and Mahala M. (Dykeman) Walden and spent many of his early years in Ithaca and graduated from Trumansburg High School. Carl and his wife, Elizabeth Draheim "Betty" who passed away in February 2016 after 64 years of marriage, lived in the Trumansburg area for over 40 years where they raised their two children. They then moved to the Waterloo area where they remained for the duration of their lives. Through out the years Carl loved to socialize at the Elks, and play Euchre and pinochle with his wife and friends. Carl and Betty were active members of the Trumansburg United Methodist Church and the Waterloo United Methodist Church.



We take great comfort from our loss knowing he is now able to be with those who have



predeceased him; his wife, Betty; his brothers Gordon and Ernie Walden; as well as his mother and father.



Carl is survived by his daughter, Kriste (Tim) Warren; his son, Kurt (Amy Rock) Walden; his sister-in-law, Abbye Walden; grandchildren Aimee Davenport, Justin (Chanel Sheehan) Davenport, Aubrey Walden and Brock Walden; great-grandchildren Zoe and Peter Davenport; and many nieces; and nephews.



Arrangements are in the care of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls, N.Y.