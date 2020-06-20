Geneva – Clayton E. Trickey, age 78, passed away on June 18, 2020.
Services are private. Interment will be in East Newark Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., E. Syracuse, NY 13057.
Clayton was a member of the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed reading, watching westerns, country music, celebrating Christmas and being with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debby (Rehrauer) Trickey; Brenda (Kenny) LeMay; Michael (Jean) Trickey; James (Kris) Trickey; Amanda (David) Weiland; Christina Trickey; and Rebecca (Christopher) Butler; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.
He was predeceased by his first wife, JoAnn; son, David; brother, Robert; and parents, Clayton Sr. and Cora Trickey.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com
Services are private. Interment will be in East Newark Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., E. Syracuse, NY 13057.
Clayton was a member of the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed reading, watching westerns, country music, celebrating Christmas and being with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debby (Rehrauer) Trickey; Brenda (Kenny) LeMay; Michael (Jean) Trickey; James (Kris) Trickey; Amanda (David) Weiland; Christina Trickey; and Rebecca (Christopher) Butler; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.
He was predeceased by his first wife, JoAnn; son, David; brother, Robert; and parents, Clayton Sr. and Cora Trickey.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 25, 2020.