Geneva – Clayton E. Trickey, age 78, passed away on June 18, 2020.Services are private. Interment will be in East Newark Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society , 6725 Lyons St., E. Syracuse, NY 13057.Clayton was a member of the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed reading, watching westerns, country music, celebrating Christmas and being with his family.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debby (Rehrauer) Trickey; Brenda (Kenny) LeMay; Michael (Jean) Trickey; James (Kris) Trickey; Amanda (David) Weiland; Christina Trickey; and Rebecca (Christopher) Butler; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.He was predeceased by his first wife, JoAnn; son, David; brother, Robert; and parents, Clayton Sr. and Cora Trickey.Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com