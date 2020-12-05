GENEVA – Darrell James "Mac" MacDougall, 67, of Geneva, N.Y., died Tuesday (November 17, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital after a long battle with complications from kidney failure.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours or service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005.
Mac was born April 2, 1953 in Potsdam, N.Y., the son of Violet MacDougall. Mac was a US Navy veteran having served in Vietnam. He also attended SUNY Oswego as an English Major, and later completed an apprenticeship to become a Draftsman and Tool and Die Maker. This encouraged his lifelong curiosity of all things mechanical while allowing him to express complex thoughts in an imaginative but understandable method through both word and art. Mac was employed with Kodak in Rochester, N.Y. Leaving employment at Kodak he worked for the D.O.D. at NSWFC Indian Head in Md. Following employment with the government he worked as a Construction and Site Manager for New Construction projects throughout Va. During his retirement Mac worked part-time at the Rochester – Syracuse Auto Auction, in-between traveling and spending time with his friend and wife, Shirley.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley MacDougall; son, Kyle MacDougall; daughter, Alissa Thorpe; granddaughter, Nicole Thorpe; sister, Donna (Larry) Arno; brother, John (Kathy) MacDougall; many nieces and nephews; and many hearts of those he had the honor to know and love throughout his adventurous life.
To those Mac loved and cherished, he will not be forgotten. As he rests, he will be sure to help God bless and protect each and every one of us.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com