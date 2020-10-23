1/1
Dorothy M. "Dot" Tomkins
1943 - 2020
MACDOUGALL - Dorothy M. "Dot" Tomkins, 77, 50 year resident of Route 336, died on Wednesday (October 21, 2020) following a brief hospitalization.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday (October 24) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid. A memorial service will then be held at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Fr. James Fennessey. Masks and proper social distancing will be required for attendance of services, if you have questions, please contact the funeral home.

Kindly consider a donation in Dot's memory to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org

Dot was born in Geneva on April 14, 1943, a daughter of the late Carley and Mary Alice (Putnam) Rouse Sr., and graduated from Geneva High School. She was married to Keith Tomkins on February 9, 1963, and they began their family on Route 336. She was the neighborhood babysitter, and often had a house full of busy children. Dot had worked as the manager of the lobby shop at Geneva General Hospital for 22 years until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Keith; her children Karen (Doug) Bush of Farmington, Gary (Susan) Tomkins of Clifton Springs and Brian (Crystal) Tomkins of Waterloo; her grandchildren Ryan Bush, Justin (Lisa) Tomkins, Zackary and Nickolas Tomkins; her brothers Carley "Sonny" Rouse Jr., Richard (Judy) Rouse, all of Waterloo; a host of nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Bonnie "Butter" Jones of Waterloo.

Dot was preceded in death by her siblings Donald, Eddie and Patty; and by a sister-in-law, Carol.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
OCT
24
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
